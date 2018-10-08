Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 8, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Alaska GOP vows ‘significant response’ against Murkowski

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The chairman of the Alaska Republican Party is vowing to repercussions against Sen. Lisa Murkowski for opposing the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Campaign finance enforcers fine Republican Governors Association and Dunleavy support group

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The commission said the violation occurred when the RGA reserved TV time for political advertisements without registering with the state.

Dunleavy receives endorsement from Public Safety Employees Association

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Mike Dunleavy, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, won an endorsement today from one of the largest police unions in Alaska.

In Interior Alaska, reinvestment in coal power runs counter to national trend

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Even after decades of talk about getting affordable natural gas to the Interior, Fairbanks as of yet has only a limited supply of natural gas. And unlike many other places in the country, it’s not price-competitive with coal.

August marijuana tax revenue hits $1.5 million in Alaska

Associated Press

Monthly marijuana tax revenue in Alaska hit $1.5 million in August, another new high.

Topkok prevails in appeal, will join Nome City Council; challenge over residency is overturned

Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM – Nome

On Thursday, Meghan “Sigvanna” Topkok won her appeal to the Nome City Council, resolving an official challenge to her candidacy.

Praise and opposition over the progress of the Donlin gold mine

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

One of the biggest gold mines in the world could be built along the Kuskokwim River, north of Bethel. The Donlin mine has so far escaped the intense level of public scrutiny aimed at the Pebble Mine, but it’s much farther along the permitting process.

Alaska tribes gather together to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Today is Indigenous Peoples Day in Alaska, and there are gatherings across the state commemorating and celebrating Alaska Native people.

Roadless advocates pack Tongass hearing

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Gov. Walker’s advisory panel is looking at where roads could be built inside the Tongass National Forest. But more than two dozen people testified at a hearing in Juneau against the idea.

Chignik salmon fisheries made $3000 between six permits in 2018

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released its summary of the 2018 Chignik salmon season last week. The Board of Fish already declared it a disaster. Then the governor declared an economic disaster in August.