Canadian company to purchase Alyeska Resort

Girdwood’s Alyeska Resort is set to be sold.

In a statement Tuesday, Marketing Director Eric Fullerton said the resort has entered into a contract to sell “substantially all of it’s resort assets” to the Canadian company Pomeroy Lodging.

Fullerton said the transaction is expected to close before the end of the year.

Pomeroy Lodging is a hospitality company based in Grande Prairie, Alberta. The business owns and operates hotels in Western Canada.

Fullerton said he has nothing more to add right now.

Pomeroy Lodging did not return requests for comment by the time this story was reported.

Alyeska is currently owned by John Byrne, who lives in Alta, Utah and bought the resort in 2006.