Dunleavy receives endorsement from Public Safety Employees Association

Mike Dunleavy, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, won an endorsement from one of the largest police unions in Alaska.

The Public Safety Employees Association represents Alaska State and Wildlife Troopers and officers at several police departments around the state. The union has more than 800 members.

In a letter to Dunleavy announcing the endorsement, union president Doug Massie says public safety appears to be Dunleavy’s number one priority.

The 500-plus-member Anchorage Police Department Employees Association announced its support for Democrat Mark Begich earlier this fall.