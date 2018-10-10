Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Alaska law says lobbyists can’t fundraise for candidates. But the invitations keep coming
Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
Some of Alaska’s most prominent lobbyists are boosting the fundraising efforts of political candidates, prompting questions about whether they’re breaking a state law that’s designed to limit lobbyists’ influence over the legislative process.
Murkowski back in GOP fold on health care
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
Last weekend, Sen. Murkowski made headlines for breaking with her party over the Brett Kavanaugh nomination. But she fell in line with her Republican caucus Wednesday on a controversial health care vote.
Murkowski on Trump: I know Alaska ‘better than he does’
Associated Press
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is brushing back against President Donald Trump, saying she knows her state’s political terrain “better than he does.”
Mat-Su teacher accused of sexual misconduct with children, district reaching out to families
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District is reaching out to more than 300 families of children who had classes with a popular teacher now accused of inappropriately touching children.
Superior court judge rules against Kenai Peninsula Borough in invocation case
Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer
After a roughly two-year court battle, a superior court judge ruled Tuesday that the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s invocation policy is unconstitutional.
Candidates for governor make case for state tourism industry
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
Governor Bill Walker and the two candidates who are running to unseat him pitched their ideas Tuesday in Fairbanks on how to promote the state’s tourism industry.
Canadian company to purchase Alyeska Resort
Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Girdwood’s Alyeska Resort is set to be sold.
B.C. tribe sues U.S. barge company over 2016 spill
Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau
A First Nations tribe in British Columbia is suing the operator of a U.S. fuel barge that spilled thousands of gallons of diesel near the tribe’s reserve nearly two years ago.
62.3 million: Bristol Bay’s 2018 salmon season the largest ever
Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham
It is official; 2018 was the largest sockeye salmon run to Bristol Bay on record, and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has records dating back to 1893.