Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018

Alaska law says lobbyists can’t fundraise for candidates. But the invitations keep coming

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Some of Alaska’s most prominent lobbyists are boosting the fundraising efforts of political candidates, prompting questions about whether they’re breaking a state law that’s designed to limit lobbyists’ influence over the legislative process.

Murkowski back in GOP fold on health care

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Last weekend, Sen. Murkowski made headlines for breaking with her party over the Brett Kavanaugh nomination. But she fell in line with her Republican caucus Wednesday on a controversial health care vote.

Murkowski on Trump: I know Alaska ‘better than he does’

Associated Press

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is brushing back against President Donald Trump, saying she knows her state’s political terrain “better than he does.”

Mat-Su teacher accused of sexual misconduct with children, district reaching out to families

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District is reaching out to more than 300 families of children who had classes with a popular teacher now accused of inappropriately touching children.

Superior court judge rules against Kenai Peninsula Borough in invocation case

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

After a roughly two-year court battle, a superior court judge ruled Tuesday that the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s invocation policy is unconstitutional.

Candidates for governor make case for state tourism industry

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Governor Bill Walker and the two candidates who are running to unseat him pitched their ideas Tuesday in Fairbanks on how to promote the state’s tourism industry.

Canadian company to purchase Alyeska Resort

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Girdwood’s Alyeska Resort is set to be sold.

B.C. tribe sues U.S. barge company over 2016 spill

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A First Nations tribe in British Columbia is suing the operator of a U.S. fuel barge that spilled thousands of gallons of diesel near the tribe’s reserve nearly two years ago.

62.3 million: Bristol Bay’s 2018 salmon season the largest ever

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

It is official; 2018 was the largest sockeye salmon run to Bristol Bay on record, and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has records dating back to 1893.