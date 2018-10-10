How Alaska chooses its judges; how voters weigh in

Alaska’s constitution lays out how this state selects its judges. It is through the Alaska Judicial Council, established in Article 4, Section 8 of the Alaska constitution.

The council is an independent citizens’ commission; the constitution allows for seven members. Three must be attorneys appointed by the Alaska Bar Association. Three may not be attorneys and are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the legislature. The seventh member is the chief justice of the state supreme court, who only votes if that vote would change a decision.

This process is different from that in many states, where judges run for election. Alaska’s selection is merit based, and voters decide whether to retain a judge. According to the council, the benefits of a merit-based selection process are: