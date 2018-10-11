Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

Trump signs Sullivan bill aimed at reducing plastic waste in ocean

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The “Save Our Seas” law encourages the executive branch to take up the problem of plastic waste internationally. It was sponsored by Sullivan and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

AVCP passes one resolution in annual convention, tables others

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Association of Village Council Presidents delegates passed only one resolution at this year’s annual convention, and it came from the regional non-profit itself.

State receives federal funds to help tribal courts

Johanna Eurich, KYUK – Anchorage

The state of Alaska now has some federal funds to advance a program to use tribal courts to handle misdemeanor crimes.

Alaska delegation urges Pompeo to take up transboundary mining concerns

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Pompeo will soon be in bilateral meetings in Ottawa later this month.

Nome city manager placed on administrative leave after harassment claim

Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM – Nome

City Manager Tom Moran has been placed on administrative leave after a Nome citizen raised claims of harassing behavior during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Anchorage airport looks at building a new cargo handling center

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Managers of the Anchorage airport are looking into construction of a big new warehouse to help boost the volume of air cargo shipped through the city.

‘A Normal Life’: Navigating life after tragedy

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Author Kim Rich was just 15-years-old in Anchorage when police told her that her father had been killed. Years later, while working for the Anchorage Daily News, Rich wrote about growing up with a parent immersed in Anchorage’s sordid pre-pipeline underworld, which was eventually adapted into the book ‘Johnny’s Girl.’

Alaska plans changes to how it taxes marijuana

Associated Press

The state of Alaska is changing how it taxes marijuana in response to industry concerns.

Rocket launch planned at Kodiak’s Pacific Spaceport Complex

Associated Press

California-based Astra Space Inc. has scheduled a commercial rocket launch at the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island.

Bristol Bay red king crab quota down 35 percent

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Crabbing in the Bering Sea starts next week. The Bristol Bay Red king crab, Bering Sea snow crab, and Bering Sea tanner crab fisheries open on October 15th. News about population health is mixed. While, snow crab stocks are on the rise, king crab and tanner crab are declining.

Red Mountain B.C. gold mine nears approval

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Critics worry about long-term storage of tailings upstream from Portland Canal.