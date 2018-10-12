Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Amid a shortage of hospital beds, psychiatric patients put in jails

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A small number of Alaskans experiencing psychiatric crises are being diverted from healthcare facilities to Department of Corrections facilities.

Ex-hospital officials claim whistleblowing led to firing

Associated Press

Two former executives of one of Alaska’s largest hospitals claim they lost their jobs for trying to stop illegal billing practices and raising other concerns.

BBNC will remain neutral on Ballot Measure 1

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

As the midterm elections approach, the Bristol Bay Native Corporation will remain neutral on Ballot Measure 1.

Census Bureau looking for rural Alaskans to help with the next big count

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

One of the most important tools for ensuring government representation and the distribution of federal funds relies on neighbors counting neighbors. The 2020 United States Census is more than a year away but government officials are already planning.

‘It’s become politicized’: advocates give notice of lawsuit to clean up Fairbanks air

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Three environmental groups announced Wednesday they intend to sue the federal Environmental Protection Agency for what they say is its failure to require the Fairbanks North Star Borough to reduce air pollution.

‘What Happened in Craig’: Trying to piece together one of the state’s most perplexing murder mysteries

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

It was the end of the fishing season in 1982 in tiny Craig, Alaska. The town was full of fishing boats and fishermen, and after a night of celebrating, nobody could find 28-year-old Mark Coulthurst, his boat — the Investor — or his crew, kids or wife, who was pregnant.

Elders and Youth, AFN kick off in Anchorage next week

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The 35th annual Elders and Youth conference begins Monday at the Denai’ina Convention Center in Anchorage, followed by the Alaska Federation of Natives later in the week.

AK: Ketchikan students focus on ‘Sense of Place’ in Indigenous Peoples Day celebration

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Monday marked the second year for Alaskans to commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day rather than the federal Columbus Day holiday. In Ketchikan, the local UAS Campus Library hosted a celebration of Indigenous culture.

49 Voices: Gloria Johnson of Anchorage

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Gloria Johnson in Anchorage. Johnson is the superintendent of the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River.