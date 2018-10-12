Alaska Pacific University or APU in Anchorage is now a tribal college, so what does that mean? On the next Talk of Alaska, artists Joe and Martha Senungetuk will discuss their work as APU’s elders in residence. They’re teaching art and culture and bringing in other Native artists for classes.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Native artists Joe and Martha Senungetuk

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.