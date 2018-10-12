The discovery of antibiotics nearly a century ago transformed medicine. Infectious diseases that commonly killed became curable. Although life-saving, antibiotics can also have undesirable effects and drug-resistant bacteria are threatening the improvements in life expectancy and health that have been provided by antibiotics. Dr. Jay Butler, co-host of Line One: Your Health Connection, welcomes infectious
disease specialists Drs. Ben Westley and Thaddus Wilkerson for a discussion of antibiotics—the good, the bad, the ugly.
- Dr. Thaddus Wilkerson, infectious disease pharmacist, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
- Dr. Ben Westley, Infectious Disease Practitioner
LINKS:
- A two minute overview of the emergence and challenge of antibiotic resistant bacteria produced by ReAct (https://www.reactgroup.org/)
- The Harvard Medical School has produced a fascinating time-lapse video showing how antibiotics can further selection of drug-resistant bacteria
- The Pew Charitable Trusts provides a large array of excellent materials on antibiotic resistant bacteria
- Many people think that multi-drug resistant infections are primarily a problem of the elderly and those with debilitating underlying illness. But these infections sometimes strike the young and healthy, as highlighted by Chris Linaman in his experience with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
- Antibiotic resistant bacteria are not just a problem of industrialized nations. Madlen Davies, of the London-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism has produced this 3-minute video describing the emergence of multi-drug resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae in Malawi
