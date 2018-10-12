This month Arctic Entries brings you: Milepost One: Stories of Hitting the Road, Starting Fresh, and Finding Your Way Home. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season
SPEAKERS:
- Tam Agosti-Gisler – An International Love Story
- Daniella Shepard – My First Night of Bootcamp
- Ellen Piekarski – Epic Road Trip
- Kathy Chastain – Journey to Authenticity
- John Pearce – Leaving the Room
- Marcia Howell – Sex, Drugs, and…Disco
- Westley Dahlgren – Distancing Myself from Darkness
HOSTS: Jason Brandeis and Rosey Robards
BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Tuesday, September 11th, 2018 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts