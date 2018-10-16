Lt. Gov. Mallott resigns after ‘inappropriate comments’

Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott resigned today, effective immediately.

Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson was sworn into the office during a private ceremony in Gov. Bill Walker’s Anchorage office this afternoon.

Gov. Walker put out this written statement:

It is with profound disappointment and sadness that I accepted the resignation of Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott. Byron recently made inappropriate comments that do not reflect the sterling level of behavior required in his role as lieutenant governor. I learned of the incident last night. Byron has taken full responsibility for his actions and has resigned. As leaders, we must hold ourselves to the highest standards of conduct. Valerie Davidson was confirmed as lieutenant governor-designee earlier this April. She was sworn in today as lieutenant governor. Dr. Jay Butler has been appointed commissioner of the Department of Health and Social Services. Alaskans can be confident that Valerie Davidson will assume the duties of lieutenant governor with grace and dignity.

Davidson also had a written statement: “Alaskans deserve the highest standards of conduct by their elected officials. While I am deeply saddened by the resignation of Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott, I am profoundly disappointed by his conduct. Respect for women, and the dignity of all Alaskans, is our responsibility. I stand ready to serve as your lieutenant governor.”

The specifics of what Mallott said are unclear. In his letter of resignation, Mallott wrote that his comments “placed a person whom I respect and revere in a position of vulnerability. I take full responsibility for this action and apologize to, and seek healing for, the person I hurt.”

The governor plans to hold a press conference in Anchorage at 3 p.m.

