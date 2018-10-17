Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

Democrats would like to see Walker step aside in campaign

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Bill Walker has a big decision to make: whether to continue his campaign in the wake of Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott’s resignation. Alaska Democratic Party leaders would like to see him step aside.

Begich discusses campaign viability, ‘path forward’

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Democratic candidate for Alaska Governor Mark Begich said, like many Alaskans, he was surprised by Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott’s abrupt resignation and withdrawal from the campaign.

Lt. Gov. Davidson delivers first public speech in new position

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

She spoke at the annual tribal conference, held today at the Egan Center to kick of the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention, which starts tomorrow.

State regulators to Alaska lobbyist: Stop helping candidates raise money

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Alaska lobbyists have been breaking an anti-corruption law by helping political candidates promote their fundraising events, according to a preliminary opinion from the state’s campaign finance watchdog.

35th Elders and Youth conference wraps up

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The conference passed eight resolutions that will be presented to AFN in the coming days.

Bethel VPO to be honored for improving the lives of Alaska Native women and children

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

One of the first presentations to open AFN this year includes honoring a Mountain Village law enforcement officer. Village Police Officer Anna Bill will receive the 2018 Shirley Demientieff Award.

Ester hosts meeting to discuss high levels of arsenic

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

State environmental and public health officials are hosting a public meeting in Ester tonight to discuss high levels of arsenic found in a well that serves the Ester Fire station.

Ask a Climatologist: Why hasn’t it snowed in Fairbanks yet?

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

With each day that passes without snow at the official recording site, so grows the record for Fairbanks’s most snowless start to winter.