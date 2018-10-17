Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Democrats would like to see Walker step aside in campaign
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
Governor Bill Walker has a big decision to make: whether to continue his campaign in the wake of Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott’s resignation. Alaska Democratic Party leaders would like to see him step aside.
Begich discusses campaign viability, ‘path forward’
Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan
Democratic candidate for Alaska Governor Mark Begich said, like many Alaskans, he was surprised by Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott’s abrupt resignation and withdrawal from the campaign.
Lt. Gov. Davidson delivers first public speech in new position
Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
She spoke at the annual tribal conference, held today at the Egan Center to kick of the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention, which starts tomorrow.
State regulators to Alaska lobbyist: Stop helping candidates raise money
Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
Alaska lobbyists have been breaking an anti-corruption law by helping political candidates promote their fundraising events, according to a preliminary opinion from the state’s campaign finance watchdog.
35th Elders and Youth conference wraps up
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The conference passed eight resolutions that will be presented to AFN in the coming days.
Bethel VPO to be honored for improving the lives of Alaska Native women and children
Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel
One of the first presentations to open AFN this year includes honoring a Mountain Village law enforcement officer. Village Police Officer Anna Bill will receive the 2018 Shirley Demientieff Award.
Ester hosts meeting to discuss high levels of arsenic
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
State environmental and public health officials are hosting a public meeting in Ester tonight to discuss high levels of arsenic found in a well that serves the Ester Fire station.
Ask a Climatologist: Why hasn’t it snowed in Fairbanks yet?
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
With each day that passes without snow at the official recording site, so grows the record for Fairbanks’s most snowless start to winter.