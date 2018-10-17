Traveling Music 10-21-18

Traveling Music

Date: 10-21-18

Shonti Elder

Upcoming Concert: Jim Kweskin: Sat. Oct. 27 Anchorage Museum

Sun. Oct. 28 Vagabond Blues, Palmer

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Eight More Miles to Louisville

Jim Kweskin / Louis Marshall (Grandpa) Jones

In the 21st Century

Kingswood Records

2:50

Coffee’s Cold

Abigail Washburn / Washburn, Stapleton

Song of the Traveling Daughter

Nettwerk America

2:55

Drunkard’s Lament

Rise Up Jack / Trad.

Carrying on the Tradition

Camsco Music

2:35

Sofie’s Back In Town (originally Lulu’s Back in Town)

Jim Kweskin / Al Dubin, Harry Warren

In the 21st Century

Kingswood Records

3:17

Liar Alone

Harmony Sisters / Hazel Dickens

Carrying on the Tradition

Camsco Music

2:40

Eve Stole the Apple

Abigail Washburn / Abigail Washburn

Song of the Traveling Daughter

Nettwerk America

4:00

From Where I Sit

Anne Dodson – Anne Dodson

Carrying on the Tradition

Camsco Music

3:55

Papa’s On The Housetop

Jim Kweskin / Leroy Carr

In the 21st Century

Kingswood Records

2:34

Pat Do This

Jeff Warner & Jeff Davis / Traditional

Carrying on the Tradition

Camsco Music

2:52

Who’s Gonna Shoe

Abigail Washburn / Traditional

Song of the Traveling Daughter

Nettwerk America

3:47

Ain’t She Sweet

Jim Kweskin / Milton Ager & Jack Yellen

In the 21st Century

Kingswood Records

3:15

La pointe du jour (sometime) / La march des freres Gagnon (The march of the Gagnon brothers)

Jeter Le Pont / Traditional, Gagnon brothers

Carrying on the Tradition

Camsco Music

5:59

Nobody’s Fault But Mine

Abigail Washburn / Traditional

Song of the Traveling Daughter

Nettwerk America

2:37

Lady Be Good

Jim Kweskin / Leroy Carr

In the 21st Century

Kingswood Records

4:15

Red and Blazing

Abigail Washburn / Abigail Washburn

Song of the Traveling Daughter

Nettwerk America

4:13