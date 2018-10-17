Traveling Music 10-21-18

Traveling Music
Date: 10-21-18
Shonti Elder
Upcoming Concert: Jim Kweskin: Sat. Oct. 27 Anchorage Museum
Sun. Oct. 28 Vagabond Blues, Palmer
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Eight More Miles to Louisville
Jim Kweskin / Louis Marshall (Grandpa) Jones
In the 21st Century
Kingswood Records
2:50
Coffee’s Cold
Abigail Washburn / Washburn, Stapleton
Song of the Traveling Daughter
Nettwerk America
2:55
Drunkard’s Lament
Rise Up Jack / Trad.
Carrying on the Tradition
Camsco Music
2:35
Sofie’s Back In Town (originally Lulu’s Back in Town)
Jim Kweskin / Al Dubin, Harry Warren
In the 21st Century
Kingswood Records
3:17
Liar Alone
Harmony Sisters / Hazel Dickens
Carrying on the Tradition
Camsco Music
2:40
Eve Stole the Apple
Abigail Washburn / Abigail Washburn
Song of the Traveling Daughter
Nettwerk America
4:00
From Where I Sit
Anne Dodson – Anne Dodson
Carrying on the Tradition
Camsco Music
3:55
Papa’s On The Housetop
Jim Kweskin / Leroy Carr
In the 21st Century
Kingswood Records
2:34
Pat Do This
Jeff Warner & Jeff Davis / Traditional
Carrying on the Tradition
Camsco Music
2:52
Who’s Gonna Shoe
Abigail Washburn / Traditional
Song of the Traveling Daughter
Nettwerk America
3:47
Ain’t She Sweet
Jim Kweskin / Milton Ager & Jack Yellen
In the 21st Century
Kingswood Records
3:15
La pointe du jour (sometime) / La march des freres Gagnon (The march of the Gagnon brothers)
Jeter Le Pont / Traditional, Gagnon brothers
Carrying on the Tradition
Camsco Music
5:59
Nobody’s Fault But Mine
Abigail Washburn / Traditional
Song of the Traveling Daughter
Nettwerk America
2:37
Lady Be Good
Jim Kweskin / Leroy Carr
In the 21st Century
Kingswood Records
4:15
Red and Blazing
Abigail Washburn / Abigail Washburn
Song of the Traveling Daughter
Nettwerk America
4:13