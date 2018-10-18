Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Walker remains in the race — for now

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

It’s too late to be removed from the ballot. Roughly 1,000 absentee ballots have already been returned.

Apology from Gov. Walker over historical trauma highlights day one of annual AFN convention

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The first day of the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention in Anchorage saw protests and a high-level apology.

Tara Sweeney returns to AFN, now representing feds

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sweeney called for continued vigilance against drug use in Native communities. “I am committed to finding new ways for the BIA to be engaged in protecting our Alaska Native villages,” she said.

Ex juvenile official charged with possessing child pornography

Associated Press

A former high-ranking official in Alaska juvenile justice has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Anchorage School District enters mediation with teachers union over contracts

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Teachers in the Anchorage School District are working without a contract, and in negotiations for a new one. The parties are in mediation Oct. 18 and 19.

Seward prepares for emergency declaration as flooding continues

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

The city of Seward is prepared to make an emergency declaration following several days of heavy rainfall and flooding. The city council will meet Friday to vote on the formal declaration.

Seismologist says earthquake may have triggered mudslide on the Haines Highway

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

Heavy rains hit Southeast Alaska, too, triggering a large mudslide on the Haines Highway.

Fairbanks commission calls for more sustainable practices

Associated Press

A draft proposal outlines plans for the Fairbanks North Star Borough to become more sustainable by boosting food security, reducing energy consumption and minimizing waste.

Some Board of Fish members express interest in limiting hatchery production

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The Department of Fish and Game’s hatchery-wild research project is due to release the first round of several genetic reports in the coming months, which will inform the board’s discussion on hatchery fish.

In small town Alaska, conflicts of interest a tricky subject

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Running a small town can be tricky: everyone knows everyone and conflicts of interest easily arise as people move from public service to public employment – and back again.