Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 19, 2018

Listen now

Gov. Walker suspends campaign for reelection in AFN announcement

Casey Grove and Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Governor Walker announced today that he is suspending his campaign for reelection. That leaves a two-person race for governor between Republican Mike Dunleavy and Democrat Mark Begich.

Defending Native women from violence remains hot topic at AFN

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The theme at this year’s convention is “Innovation in the Past, Present and Future”. The issue of violence against women is at the forefront of the conference.

What’s the deal with Murkowski’s ‘present’ vote?

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Some liberals were mad at Sen. Murkowski because technically, she didn’t vote “no” on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. She voted “present.” And there’s a long backstory to that.

Debris slide closes road into Denali National Park

Associated Press

A debris slide has closed the road into Denali National Park.

New report compares Alaska’s recession to other energy-dependent states

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

While recessions in other energy-dependent states have come and gone, Alaska’s economy has yet to recover.

After decades of ineligibility, Diomede finally included in Essential Air Service

Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM – Nome

Diomede no longer has to rely on uncertain state funding for airline passenger service.

AK: Vusi Mahlasela, ‘The Voice,’ sings for Hiland

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Before acclaimed South African musician Vusi Mahlasela kicked off his Alaska tour this month, he hosted a special show for inmates at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center.

49 Voices: Nolan Charles of Toksook Bay

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Nolan Charles from Toksook Bay. 16-year-old Charles is part of the Toksook Bay Yup’ik dancers, who performed in the opening ceremony to AFN.