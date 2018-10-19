Spruce beetles and climate change

The spruce beetle has changed the forests of southcentral Alaska, and it’s not done. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll examine the forest changes driven by a warming climate. The most important factor has been these beetles. We’ll learn about their life cycle, impact, how to fight them, and what their explosion means for the places we recreate. We’ll also go deeper, learning what the best science predicts is next.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: “Spruce bark beetles and other forest pests”. U.S. Forest Service entomologist Elizabeth Graham.

"Climate change and forests". Dr. Terry Chapin, Professor Emeritus of Ecology from University of Alaska Fairbanks.

"Anchorage Curling Club". Brad Jackson, board member and Vice-President John Seigle of the Anchorage Curling Club.

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, October 25th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, October 25th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

