The emerging science of addressing violence, health care and law enforcement

October is domestic violence awareness month, but in Alaska, the consistently high rate of violence and sexual assault presents a year round need for education and assistance. What needs to change for people to have better outcomes? On the next Talk of Alaska, University of Alaska legal and medical experts discuss the evolving science and intersection between law enforcement, victim services and health care.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dr. Ingrid Johnson – Victimization/Help-seeking expert.

– Victimization/Help-seeking expert. Dr. Brad Mystrol – research in policing and how interactions with law enforcement shape citizens’ perceptions.

– research in policing and how interactions with law enforcement shape citizens’ perceptions. Dr. Angelina Trujillo – 15 years in the field of interpersonal violence, sexual assault and public health.

