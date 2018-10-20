Night Music: October 20, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Like Coltrane
Chip White
New Dedications & Latin Moods
Dark Colors 106
4:39

The First Snow
Chip White
New Dedications & Latin Moods
Dark Colors 106
4:56

Ba-Lue-Bolivar-Ba-Lues-Are
Orange Then Blue / Monk
Where Were You?
GM Recordings GM3012CD
9:25

Friday the Thirteenth
Orange Then Blue / Monk
Where Were You?
GM Recordings GM3012CD
12:48

Roots in the Sky
Oregon / Moore
Roots in the Sky
Discovery 71005
4:20

Longing, So Long
Oregon / Walcott
Roots in the Sky
Discovery 71005
6:53

There Will Never Be Another You
Organ-ized / Warren
Jimmy Smith
High Street 72902-10359-2
5:24

I’ve Got to Find My Baby
Organ-ized / Berry
Tommy Eyre
High Street 72902-10359-2
2:35

Misty
Organ-ized / Garner
Jack McDuff
High Street 72902-10359-2
4:24

9:00 – 10:00

The Theme
Josh Levinson
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
5:46

Melody-joy
Chris Wilson
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
5:01

Do You Remember Me?
Paulinho Garcia
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:39

Streetcorner
Miss Tess & The Bon Ton Parade
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
2:49

On a San Francisco High
Sony Holland / Jerry Holland
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:01

Struggle
Masacote / Massacot
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
5:18

As the World Passes By
Cat Coward
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
2:47

Nympheas
Nicole Peyrafitte & Michael Bisio
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:07

River Maiden
Dan Reynolds
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:53

Benidorm
Joe Ercole
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:49

Daydreams
Larry Lagerberg
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:47

Elegua Dictate
Barney Mcall
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
6:03

EverNearer
Kimberley Longstreth
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:03

