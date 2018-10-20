Night Music: October 20, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Like Coltrane

Chip White

New Dedications & Latin Moods

Dark Colors 106

4:39

The First Snow

Chip White

New Dedications & Latin Moods

Dark Colors 106

4:56

Ba-Lue-Bolivar-Ba-Lues-Are

Orange Then Blue / Monk

Where Were You?

GM Recordings GM3012CD

9:25

Friday the Thirteenth

Orange Then Blue / Monk

Where Were You?

GM Recordings GM3012CD

12:48

Roots in the Sky

Oregon / Moore

Roots in the Sky

Discovery 71005

4:20

Longing, So Long

Oregon / Walcott

Roots in the Sky

Discovery 71005

6:53

There Will Never Be Another You

Organ-ized / Warren

Jimmy Smith

High Street 72902-10359-2

5:24

I’ve Got to Find My Baby

Organ-ized / Berry

Tommy Eyre

High Street 72902-10359-2

2:35

Misty

Organ-ized / Garner

Jack McDuff

High Street 72902-10359-2

4:24

9:00 – 10:00

The Theme

Josh Levinson

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

5:46

Melody-joy

Chris Wilson

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

5:01

Do You Remember Me?

Paulinho Garcia

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:39

Streetcorner

Miss Tess & The Bon Ton Parade

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

2:49

On a San Francisco High

Sony Holland / Jerry Holland

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:01

Struggle

Masacote / Massacot

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

5:18

As the World Passes By

Cat Coward

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

2:47

Nympheas

Nicole Peyrafitte & Michael Bisio

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:07

River Maiden

Dan Reynolds

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:53

Benidorm

Joe Ercole

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:49

Daydreams

Larry Lagerberg

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:47

Elegua Dictate

Barney Mcall

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

6:03

EverNearer

Kimberley Longstreth

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:03