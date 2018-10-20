Night Music: October 20, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Like Coltrane
Chip White
New Dedications & Latin Moods
Dark Colors 106
4:39
The First Snow
Chip White
New Dedications & Latin Moods
Dark Colors 106
4:56
Ba-Lue-Bolivar-Ba-Lues-Are
Orange Then Blue / Monk
Where Were You?
GM Recordings GM3012CD
9:25
Friday the Thirteenth
Orange Then Blue / Monk
Where Were You?
GM Recordings GM3012CD
12:48
Roots in the Sky
Oregon / Moore
Roots in the Sky
Discovery 71005
4:20
Longing, So Long
Oregon / Walcott
Roots in the Sky
Discovery 71005
6:53
There Will Never Be Another You
Organ-ized / Warren
Jimmy Smith
High Street 72902-10359-2
5:24
I’ve Got to Find My Baby
Organ-ized / Berry
Tommy Eyre
High Street 72902-10359-2
2:35
Misty
Organ-ized / Garner
Jack McDuff
High Street 72902-10359-2
4:24
9:00 – 10:00
The Theme
Josh Levinson
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
5:46
Melody-joy
Chris Wilson
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
5:01
Do You Remember Me?
Paulinho Garcia
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:39
Streetcorner
Miss Tess & The Bon Ton Parade
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
2:49
On a San Francisco High
Sony Holland / Jerry Holland
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:01
Struggle
Masacote / Massacot
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
5:18
As the World Passes By
Cat Coward
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
2:47
Nympheas
Nicole Peyrafitte & Michael Bisio
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:07
River Maiden
Dan Reynolds
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:53
Benidorm
Joe Ercole
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:49
Daydreams
Larry Lagerberg
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:47
Elegua Dictate
Barney Mcall
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
6:03
EverNearer
Kimberley Longstreth
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:03