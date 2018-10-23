Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Standoff involving suicidal man in front of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital ends peacefully

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A seven-hour standoff outside Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Monday was resolved peacefully.

District court dismisses Fairbanks Four suit against city

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A federal civil rights suit filed against the city of Fairbanks has been dismissed. US District Court Judge H. Russel Holland’s ruling released Monday, dismisses the suit filed by Native men known as the Fairbanks Four.

Proposed Barrick Gold merger could have effects on Donline Mine

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

The merger could have implications down the road for the proposed Donlin Mine in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Barrick is a 50% partner in the project.

Poll numbers show a narrower race for governor following Walker’s departure

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

New poll results show a much closer race for governor, after independent governor Bill Walker suspended his campaign.

Village of Buckland set to switch on new solar plant to offset fuel costs

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

One Northwest Alaska village is about to switch on a new solar project to try to insulate itself against swings in fuel costs that can cause electric prices to spike. Its backers hope the project can be a model for the rest of the region.

Night closures planned for Seward Highway culvert work

Associated Press

The highway connecting Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula will close at night periodically over two weeks.

Vote early to get one of Juneau artist Pat Race’s ‘I voted’ stickers

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Early voting began Monday at locations across the state. This year, Alaskans will get an extra prize for voting early: one of Juneau artist Pat Race’s custom-designed stickers.

Needle exchange hopes to install sharp disposal boxes in Homer bathrooms

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

The demand for exchange’s services has far outpaced its grant funding. Right now, volunteers are using their own money to purchase supplies. The organization hopes to secure more funds through grants and a Gofundme campaign.

New for-profit Juneau addiction clinic has some locals concerned

Kavitha George, KTOO – Juneau

A new medication-assisted addiction treatment clinic called Ideal Option opened in Juneau, and it’s different from many of the other treatment facilities in town. For one, it’s a for-profit model, and advertised aggressively on Instagram and Facebook prior to opening.