Night closures planned for Seward Highway culvert work

The highway connecting Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula will close at night periodically over two weeks.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities says culvert work will close the Seward Highway south of Girdwood in six-hour increments for parts of six nights.

The first closures at Miles 84.6 to 86.1 will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Closures also are planned for four days next week, Oct. 29 through Nov. 1.

Department spokeswoman Meadow Bailey says the closures are planned between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Spokeswoman Jill Reese says the crews could work longer than six hours if they run into unexpected issues.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed through.

The work depends on the weather. Wind gusts to 50 mph hit Tuesday, forcing work to stop.