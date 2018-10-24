Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Trump administration approves first oil production in federal Arctic waters

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Called the Liberty Project, Hilcorp aims to build a 24-acre gravel island in shallow waters about five miles from shore and drill for oil from there.

Anchorage Catholic Archdiocese announces investigation into sexual abuse within church

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Catholic Archdiocese in Anchorage announced today it will take a close look at possible sexual abuse within the church.

Sitka man faces felony charges for allegedly firing upon state troopers

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

A Sitka man is facing felony charges for allegedly firing on a group of state trooper recruits as they were on an early-morning run.

Anchorage Assembly approves police move into former LIO building

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Anchorage Police Department is moving headquarters, taking over an embattled downtown building that has been vacant since it was abandoned by state lawmakers.

Two earthquakes rock YK Delta

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

In an unprecedented event, two minor earthquakes shook the coast of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta last night. The quakes hit about 45 miles offshore of the community of Hooper Bay.

State delays scheduled Seward Highway closures until spring

Associated Press

The state will postpone culvert work on the Seward Highway that would have closed the roadway at night.

The mystery landscape of Ohmer Creek’s flood plain explained

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

A popular creek near Petersburg could soon be getting restored by the U.S. Forest Service. For decades trees in a flood plain near the creek weren’t growing right.

Through digital storytelling, Bristol Bay students uncover the NN Cannery’s history

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

The NN Cannery in Naknek was in operation almost continuously from 1895 until 2015. In early October, 19 students at Bristol Bay High School took part in a digital workshop to document stories of the people who worked there.

How the Princess Sophia grounded and sank with all aboard 100 years ago

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

What happened on Vanderbilt Reef in October 1918? And why was the sinking of the S.S. Princess Sophia quickly forgotten in Alaska and Canada?