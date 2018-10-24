Traveling Music 10-28-18

Traveling Music
Date: 10-28-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
To Fair London Town
Susan McKeown / Traditional
Lowlands
Green Linnet
3:58
Seventh Sea
Dougie MacLean / Dougie MacLean
Inside the Thunder
Dunkeld Records
5:28
Song of the Dawn
Men of Worth / Traditional
Live in Folsom
Mahog Music
3:32
Donogh and Mike’s (August 1, Windbroke) instrumentals
Lunasa / Donough Hennessy, Mike McGoldrick
The Merry Sisters of Fate
Green Linnet Records
3:50
An Nighean Dubh / The Dark Haired Girl
Susan McKeown / Traditional
Lowlands
Green Linnet
4:08
High Flying Seagull
Dougie MacLean / Dougie MacLean
Craighie Dhu
Dunkeld Records
5:32
Inion Ni Scannlain
Lunasa / Donough Hennessy
The Merry Sisters of Fate
Green Linnet Records
2:47
Welcome Paddy Home
Men of Worth / Willie McllRoy
Live in Folsom
Mahog Music
4:01
The Hare’s Lament
Susan McKeown / Traditional
Lowlands
Green Linnet
3:08
Molly Ban / Paddy Lunn’s Delite / Jack Maguire’s / King of the Clans instrumentals
Joanie Madden / Traditional
A Whistle on the Wind
Green Linnet
5:15
Seanair’s Song
Dougie MacLean / Dougie MacLean
Craighie Dhu
Dunkeld Records
4:20
Young Nancy Oberlin
Susan McKeown / Traditional
Lowlands
Green Linnet
2:17
Casu – instrumental
Lunasa / Traditional Asturian
The Merry Sisters of Fate
Green Linnet Records
4:16
Beside You
Dougie MacLean / Dougie MacLean
Inside the Thunder
Dunkeld Records
3:42