Traveling Music 10-28-18

By -

Traveling Music

Date: 10-28-18

Shonti Elder

 

Format:  Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

 

To Fair London Town

Susan McKeown / Traditional

Lowlands

Green Linnet

3:58

 

Seventh Sea

Dougie MacLean / Dougie MacLean

Inside the Thunder

Dunkeld Records

5:28

 

Song of the Dawn

Men of Worth / Traditional

Live in Folsom

Mahog Music

3:32

 

Donogh and Mike’s (August 1, Windbroke) instrumentals

Lunasa / Donough Hennessy, Mike McGoldrick

The Merry Sisters of Fate

Green Linnet Records

3:50

 

An Nighean Dubh / The Dark Haired Girl

Susan McKeown / Traditional

Lowlands

Green Linnet

4:08

 

High Flying Seagull

Dougie MacLean / Dougie MacLean

Craighie Dhu

Dunkeld Records

5:32

 

Inion Ni Scannlain

Lunasa / Donough Hennessy

The Merry Sisters of Fate

Green Linnet Records

2:47

 

Welcome Paddy Home

Men of Worth / Willie McllRoy

Live in Folsom

Mahog Music

4:01

 

The Hare’s Lament

Susan McKeown / Traditional

Lowlands

Green Linnet

3:08

 

Molly Ban / Paddy Lunn’s Delite / Jack Maguire’s / King of the Clans instrumentals

Joanie Madden / Traditional

A Whistle on the Wind

Green Linnet

5:15

 

Seanair’s Song

Dougie MacLean / Dougie MacLean

Craighie Dhu

Dunkeld Records

4:20

 

Young Nancy Oberlin

Susan McKeown / Traditional

Lowlands

Green Linnet

2:17

 

Casu – instrumental

Lunasa / Traditional Asturian

The Merry Sisters of Fate

Green Linnet Records

4:16

 

Beside You

Dougie MacLean / Dougie MacLean

Inside the Thunder

Dunkeld Records

3:42

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR