Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 25, 3018

Gov. Walker reflects on what’s next following his gubernatorial tenure

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Bill Walker says he hasn’t made plans to actively campaign for Mark Begich, who Walker endorsed to succeed him. Walker also says he’s going to take some time off after he finishes his term on December 1st.

From Trump and tribes to Grammy-winning rock bands: Dunleavy and Begich receive varying endorsements

Wesley Early and Isabelle Ross, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In the last week, both Mike Dunleavy and Mark Begich received endorsements from varying spheres of influence.

Will Alaska’s new governor keep Walker’s climate team?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Now, the real work to address climate change can start. But it’s hard to know what that might look like under new leadership.

Five Alaska volcanoes listed as ‘very high threat’

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week, the USGS released its first update to the threat assessment. It has five Alaska volcanoes in the “very high threat” category, more than any other state.

Memorandum of understanding reached between IGU and Siemens

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Interior Gas Utility board has a preliminary gas supply agreement with Siemens Corporation.

Why isn’t the Princess Sophia disaster more well known?

The worst maritime disaster in Alaska waters reached its conclusion a hundred years ago today. There were over 350-people who died when the steamship Princess Sophia went down. Even though it happened near Juneau, it was not a uniquely Alaska tragedy.