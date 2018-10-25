From Trump and tribes to Grammy-winning rock bands: Dunleavy and Begich receive varying endorsements

In the last week, both gubernatorial candidates Mike Dunleavy and Mark Begich received endorsements from varying spheres of influence.

President Donald Trump threw his support behind Dunleavy, stating the Republican candidate is “for Energy and Jobs, is tough on Crime, loves our Vets and our Great Second Amendment.”

The United Tribes of Bristol Bay announced Tuesday its endorsement of Begich and two other candidates on the democratic ticket heading into the midterms: U.S. congressional candidate Alyse Galvin and House District 37 incumbent Bryce Edgmon. Galvin is an independent. Edgmon is a democrat.

UTBB Executive Director Alanna Hurley said in a statement that each of the candidates on the so-called “Salmon Slate” have “demonstrated records and policies supporting protections for our salmon and traditional way of life.” The organization also applauded their opposition to the proposed Pebble Mine. UTBB’s endorsement comes two weeks before the midterm elections.

Republicans Representative Don Young, District 37 candidate William Weatherby and gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleavy are running against the democrats. None responded to a request for comment in time for this story.

On Saturday, the Calista Regional Native Corporation switched their endorsement to Dunleavy after Walker dropped out of the race. Calista also endorsed Young. Both candidates oppose Ballot Measure 1.

Begich also received a lower-profile endorsement from Grammy-winning alternative rock band Portugal. The Man. In a tweet, members of the band, which has roots in Wasilla, stated that they rarely endorse political candidates, but they bucked that rule this week due to Begich’s “long history of working to protect Alaska’s wild salmon fisheries in Bristol Bay.”

This story contained contributions from Isabelle Ross with KDLG.