Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 26, 2018

Murkowski endorses Dunleavy and wants Ballot Measure 1 to fail

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Senator Lisa Murkowski was in Bethel today. And she announced that she’s endorsing Republican nominee Mike Dunleavy in the battle for the governor’s seat.

Dunleavy, Begich spar on budget, crime in debate

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

They traded accusations over which branch of government is responsible for the rise in crime.

ConocoPhillips to begin work on $1 billion North Slope oil development this winter

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

ConocoPhillips today announced the company has made the final decision to build a new, roughly $1 billion drill site on the North Slope.

Wrangell moves to get rid of prayer during public meetings

June Wrangell, KSTK – Wrangell

Borough staff brought a measure to the assembly to remove that line item from all meetings moving forward.

Alaska records 75 cases of syphilis this year

Associated Press

Alaska health officials say 75 cases of syphilis have been reported in the state this year, marking the largest outbreak of the infectious disease in at least 40 years.

NASA renews satellite services contract with UAF

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

NASA has renewed a nearly $50 million contract with the University of Alaska Fairbanks for satellite services.

Crews begin repairs on flooded roads near Seward

Associated Press

Kenai Peninsula Borough crews have started repairing roads near Seward that flooded after two storm systems drenched the peninsula over the last week.

Winter weather to hit Interior next week

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The forecast is looking a little more wintery across Alaska.

Atka school in danger of shutting down

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

To get full funding, schools need at least 10 students. But at the Yakov E. Netsvetov school in Atka, there are only six.

AK: The haunting of Alaskan Hotel’s Room 315

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Juneau’s historic Alaskan Hotel has a reputation of being haunted.

49 Voices: Gina Hays of Anchorage

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Gina Hays, born and raised in Anchorage. Hays works for KRUA, the University of Alaska Anchorage’s college radio station as the marketing coordinator.