Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 26, 2018

Murkowski endorses Dunleavy and wants Ballot Measure 1 to fail
Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel
Senator Lisa Murkowski was in Bethel today. And she announced that she’s endorsing Republican nominee Mike Dunleavy in the battle for the governor’s seat.
Dunleavy, Begich spar on budget, crime in debate
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
They traded accusations over which branch of government is responsible for the rise in crime.
ConocoPhillips to begin work on $1 billion North Slope oil development this winter
Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
ConocoPhillips today announced the company has made the final decision to build a new, roughly $1 billion drill site on the North Slope.
Wrangell moves to get rid of prayer during public meetings
June Wrangell, KSTK – Wrangell
Borough staff brought a measure to the assembly to remove that line item from all meetings moving forward.
Alaska records 75 cases of syphilis this year
Associated Press
Alaska health officials say 75 cases of syphilis have been reported in the state this year, marking the largest outbreak of the infectious disease in at least 40 years.
NASA renews satellite services contract with UAF
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
NASA has renewed a nearly $50 million contract with the University of Alaska Fairbanks for satellite services.
Crews begin repairs on flooded roads near Seward
Associated Press
Kenai Peninsula Borough crews have started repairing roads near Seward that flooded after two storm systems drenched the peninsula over the last week.
Winter weather to hit Interior next week
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
The forecast is looking a little more wintery across Alaska.
Atka school in danger of shutting down
Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska
To get full funding, schools need at least 10 students. But at the Yakov E. Netsvetov school in Atka, there are only six.
AK: The haunting of Alaskan Hotel’s Room 315
Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau
Juneau’s historic Alaskan Hotel has a reputation of being haunted.
49 Voices: Gina Hays of Anchorage
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
This week we’re hearing from Gina Hays, born and raised in Anchorage. Hays works for KRUA, the University of Alaska Anchorage’s college radio station as the marketing coordinator.