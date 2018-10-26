Some of the greatest challenges in health care arise during treatment for prolonged life-threatening illnesses and during care at the end of life. Palliative care assists patients and families in selecting the best treatment options that align with the goals of care. But many people do not understand how palliative care differs from hospice care. Even health care providers are sometimes surprised to learn that palliative care can not only improve quality of life, but in some in instances, can also extend life.
Please join Dr. Jay Butler and a panel of Alaska palliative care providers on Line One: Your Health Connection for a discussion of palliative care—what it is and what it is not?
- A panel of Alaska palliative care providers
LINKS:
- The National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Aging provides an excellent overview on the differences between palliative care and hospice care
- Information on palliative care in the Alaska Tribal Health System is available from the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
- Providence Alaska Medical Center provides training for providers through a Hospice and Palliative Care Fellowship
- Dr. Atul Gawande is a surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and is a professor of health policy and management at the Harvard School of Public Health. He has become well-known through his essays on medicine and health, and books on quality of medical care, such as The Checklist Manifesto—How to Get Things Right. After the death of his father, Dr. Gawande wrote Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End about the role of the physician and the health care system in caring for patients and their families when curative treatment is not possible. In 2015, PBS’s Front Line featured Dr. Gawande in a program about care at the end of life. The Front Line episode can be streamed by clicking on this text
