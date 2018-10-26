Some of the greatest challenges in health care arise during treatment for prolonged life-threatening illnesses and during care at the end of life. Palliative care assists patients and families in selecting the best treatment options that align with the goals of care. But many people do not understand how palliative care differs from hospice care. Even health care providers are sometimes surprised to learn that palliative care can not only improve quality of life, but in some in instances, can also extend life.

Please join Dr. Jay Butler and a panel of Alaska palliative care providers on Line One: Your Health Connection for a discussion of palliative care—what it is and what it is not?

A panel of Alaska palliative care providers

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 21st, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 21st, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

