Outdoors and activism

On the next Outdoor Explorer, we have an interview with one of the world’s top professional snowboarders, Jeremy Jones, who has made more than 50 films about his exploits in Alaska alone. But that’s not all Jeremy is about anymore. As he saw winter eroding, he has become an activist to do something about climate change, and recruited other top skiing and boarding pros to become activists as well.
- Segment 1: “Protect Our Winters”. Jeremy Jones, pro boarder and climate change acitivist.
- Segment 2: “Jim Etzel: Soil consultant”. Milt Lee talks with Jim Etzel from Hackensack, a soil consultant and owner of Earth Is Our Home Soil Consulting, from Call of the Wild and PRX.
- Segment 3: “Environmental history”. Kate Troll, Alaskan Author, adventurer and activist.
