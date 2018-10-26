The Economic forecast for recession relief

Alaska has been in recession for more than three years. Our unemployment rate is currently the highest in the nation. Will the recession continue into next year or are there signs that job loss is slowing and stability may return? Are recovery and growth are on the horizon?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Mouchine Guetabbi – Economist with ISER

Economist with ISER Neil Fried – state economist

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.