The National Climate Assessment: The Science and Alaska

This week we’re hearing from Dr. Donald J. Wuebbles. He’s an expert in atmospheric physics and chemistry. Dr. Wuebbles has been published over 500 times, covering topics from Earth’s climate and air quality to the stratospheric ozone layer. He discusses the 4th National Climate Assessment and how those findings relate to Alaska.

SPEAKERS:

Dr. Donald J. Wuebbles

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Friday, September 7th, 2018 at the Egan Library in Juneau.

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE