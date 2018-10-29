Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 29, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tensions show in Young-Galvin debate, and not just between the candidates

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Testy moments punctuated the debate when Rep. Don Young and challenger Alyse Galvin faced off.

Hillary Clinton endorses Mark Begich for governor

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is wading into Alaska’s governor’s race.

Coast Guard medevacs hiker mauled by bear on Afognak Island

Maggie Wall, KMXT – Kodiak

A companion used a satellite phone to call the Coast Guard for help. A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak medivaced a hiker on Friday after he was mauled by a bear on Afognak Island.

Kanakanak Hospital pharmacy puts patients in “immediate jeopardy,” survey finds

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services conducted a survey in September. It found that the Kanakanak Hosptial pharmacy’s practices put patients at risk of adverse health effects and death.

State taking over Fairbanks air quality regulation

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state has officially taken over Fairbanks-North Pole area air quality regulation from the North Star Borough.

Anchorage rabbi reacts to Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The man charged with killing 11 in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue over the weekend appeared in court today, while people still reeled from the news.

‘Fairbanks Four’ to appeal rejected lawsuit vs. city, police

Associated Press

Four Fairbanks men will appeal the rejection of their malicious prosecution lawsuit against the city of Fairbanks.

Haines Police ordered to stop responding to calls outside the townsite

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

The Haines Borough has ordered the police department to stop providing service outside the townsite unless assistance is requested by the state troopers.

Alaska Native Cultural Charter School teacher selected as Alaska Teacher of the Year

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Today in Anchorage, Danielle Riha, a teacher at the Alaska Native Cultural Charter School, was honored as the 2019 Alaska Teacher of the Year.

Marine pilots put megaships to the test in Southeast Alaska

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Some of the largest cruise ships in the world will be making regular port calls in Southeast Alaska in 2019. Before they arrive, Southeast marine pilots are running simulations to assess their performance through narrow straits and rough weather.

Denali National Park considers upgrading infrastrcture

Lex Trainen, KUAC – Fairbanks

A nearly four-fold increase in winter and shoulder-season visitors to Denali National Park over the last five years is pushing infrastructure to capacity and forcing consideration of new development. Park officials are taking feedback on potential changes at public meetings, including in Fairbanks last week.