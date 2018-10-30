Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

Begich spent four years as a consultant. As governor, he could sign bills affecting former clients

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

For the past four years, Begich has owned a public affairs and consulting firm, working with clients that intersect with state government. If elected, he’ll likely be faced with decisions that will directly affect the businesses, unions and Native organizations that have been paying his business for advice.

Kelly, Kawasaki clash over budget, Medicaid, climate change in last debate before election

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Cuts to the state budget and Permanent Fund dividend dominated a debate Monday between Republican Senate President Pete Kelly and Democratic Representative Scott Kawasaki. The incumbent and challenger also clashed over state Medicaid and climate change in their last debate, before voters next Tuesday decide the outcome of the Interior’s most heated legislative race.

Alaska fugitive charged with 2nd degree murder, assault

Associated Press

Officials say a man sought by police in Alaska fatally shot one person and injured two others after they kicked him out of a home during a party to celebrate his 27th birthday.

Alaskans rally in support of youth climate lawsuit, currently in limbo

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“This is no longer a scientific issue, it’s not a scientific question. It’s a moral and spiritual issue,” said Tom Baring of Fairbanks, the father of one of the plaintiffs.

Sen. Murkowski talks aviation, climate change in Bethel visit

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Climate change and rural aviation are major issues in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski addressed both during her visit to the region last week.

UAS sees increase in first-year students, career and technical education enrollment

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Enrollment is down across the University of Alaska system. But at the Southeast campus, enrollment is actually up for first-year students and students enrolled in career and technical programs.

Ask a Climatologist: Much of Alaska finally sees snow

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Many snow-starved parts of Alaska have seen the ground finally turn to white. But as for this notion of a White Halloween some places may not reach that benchmark. Technically speaking.