Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018

Meet the two men who have spent $700,000 trying to make Mike Dunleavy Alaska’s governor

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Until a late influx of money in the final weeks of the campaign, most of the cash for the pro-Dunleavy independent expenditure group came from two people. Dunleavy’s brother Francis and Bob Penney, the developer and recreational fishing advocate who’s long donated to Republican candidates and causes.

Poll finds less than one percent margin in race for governor

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Mike Dunleavy leads Mark Begich 42.5 percent to 42.3 percent in the poll, which was taken from last Friday through Monday.

Campaign filings show focus on Fairbanks Senate, House races

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The state Senate race in Fairbanks between Republican Senator Pete Kelly and Democratic Representative Scott Kawasaki has seen the most spending of any legislative race, by a wide margin.

Utqiagvik fugitive in fatal shooting taken into custody

Associated Press

A police manhunt in northern Alaska has ended with the arrest of a man accused of fatally shooting a one person and injuring two others at a gathering to celebrate his 27th birthday.

Woman struck, killed after stepping out of crashed vehicle

Associated Press

A woman who left her vehicle after a two-car crash on the Glenn Highway was struck and killed by a third vehicle.

Open enrollment for individual health insurance begins Nov. 1

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

For the second year in a row, Alaska residents will see cheaper monthly rates. But, insurance rates remain high, compared to most other states in the country.

Gustavus households offered safe drinking water after latest PFAS scare

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

It’s a growing national issue: A foam used to suppress oil fires can leach into the environment and contaminate groundwater.

Public comments for onsite marijuana consumption due by Thursday evening

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Marijuana Control Board is considering legal, on-site consumption of marijuana at cannabis retail shops. And members of the public interested in submitting comments on the proposal must comment by 5 p.m. tomorrow.

Amid growing global demand for aircraft mechanics, local training program opens in Y-K Delta

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta has a severe shortage of aircraft mechanics. A new Bethel training program wants to fill the gap with local workers.

In Goodnews Bay, the Pledge of Allegiance is a way to speak Yup’ik in school

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

There’s no Yup’ik teacher in Goodnews Bay, so for now, the students practice by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in Yup’ik instead.