Traveling Music 11-4-18

Traveling Music
Date: 11-4-18
Shonti Elder
Upcoming Concert: This afternoon at 6 PM, Vagabond Blues in Palmer, Annalisa Tornfelt
and Gideon Freudmann, members of Portland Cello Project
To Live Is To Fly
Guy Clark / Townes Van Zandt
A Tribute to Townes Van Zandt Poet
TVZ Records
4:13
Wind and Snow (cello instrumental)
Annalisa Tornfelt and Gideon Freudmann / Gideon Freudmann, Annalisa Tornfelt
Unraveling
Jealous Butcher Records
3:38
Magnolia Wind
Guy Clark / Guy Clark, Shawn Camp
The Dark
Sugar Hill
3:48
Tecumseh Valley
Steve Earle, Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark / Townes Van Zandt
Together at the Bluebird Café
American Originals
4:36
Sinful Thoughts
Sally Barris / Sally Barris, Dorthe Gerlach, Michael Hartmann
Wilder Girl
www.sallybarris.com
3:13
If I Needed You
Ray Benson / Townes Van Zandt
A Tribute to Townes Van Zandt Poet
TVZ Records
3:38
Be Gone Forever
Guy Clark (with Emmylou Harris) / Keith Sykes, Anna McGarrigle
Cold Dog Soup
Sugar Hill
3:11
Pep and Sway
Annalisa Tornfelt and Gideon Freudmann / Gideon Freudmann, Annalisa Tornfelt
Unraveling
Jealous Butcher Records
2:32
Katie Belle
Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Steve Earl / Townes Van Zandt
Together at the Bluebird Café
American Originals
5:01
Virginia’s Real
Guy Clark / Guy Clark
Texas Cookin’
Sugar Hill
2:58
Jump The Broom
Adrienne Young and Little Sadie / Adrienne Young, Will Kimbrough
The Art of Virtue
Addiebelle Music
3:37
Snake Song
Emmylou Harris / Townes Van Zandt
A Tribute to Townes Van Zandt Poet
TVZ Records
2:34
Too Many Ghosts
Sally Barris / Sally Barris, Celeste Krenz
Wilder Girl
www.sallybarris.com
2:58
Fool in the Mirror
Guy Clark / Guy Clark
Craftsman
Philo
3:30
Midnight Stroh (instrumental)
Annalisa Tornfelt and Gideon Freudmann / Gideon Freudmann, Annalisa Tornfelt
Unraveling
Jealous Butcher Records
2:19