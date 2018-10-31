Traveling Music 11-4-18

Traveling Music

Date: 11-4-18

Shonti Elder

Upcoming Concert: This afternoon at 6 PM, Vagabond Blues in Palmer, Annalisa Tornfelt

and Gideon Freudmann, members of Portland Cello Project

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

To Live Is To Fly

Guy Clark / Townes Van Zandt

A Tribute to Townes Van Zandt Poet

TVZ Records

4:13

Wind and Snow (cello instrumental)

Annalisa Tornfelt and Gideon Freudmann / Gideon Freudmann, Annalisa Tornfelt

Unraveling

Jealous Butcher Records

3:38

Magnolia Wind

Guy Clark / Guy Clark, Shawn Camp

The Dark

Sugar Hill

3:48

Tecumseh Valley

Steve Earle, Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark / Townes Van Zandt

Together at the Bluebird Café

American Originals

4:36

Sinful Thoughts

Sally Barris / Sally Barris, Dorthe Gerlach, Michael Hartmann

Wilder Girl

www.sallybarris.com

3:13

If I Needed You

Ray Benson / Townes Van Zandt

A Tribute to Townes Van Zandt Poet

TVZ Records

3:38

Be Gone Forever

Guy Clark (with Emmylou Harris) / Keith Sykes, Anna McGarrigle

Cold Dog Soup

Sugar Hill

3:11

Pep and Sway

Annalisa Tornfelt and Gideon Freudmann / Gideon Freudmann, Annalisa Tornfelt

Unraveling

Jealous Butcher Records

2:32

Katie Belle

Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Steve Earl / Townes Van Zandt

Together at the Bluebird Café

American Originals

5:01

Virginia’s Real

Guy Clark / Guy Clark

Texas Cookin’

Sugar Hill

2:58

Jump The Broom

Adrienne Young and Little Sadie / Adrienne Young, Will Kimbrough

The Art of Virtue

Addiebelle Music

3:37

Snake Song

Emmylou Harris / Townes Van Zandt

A Tribute to Townes Van Zandt Poet

TVZ Records

2:34

Too Many Ghosts

Sally Barris / Sally Barris, Celeste Krenz

Wilder Girl

www.sallybarris.com

2:58

Fool in the Mirror

Guy Clark / Guy Clark

Craftsman

Philo

3:30

Midnight Stroh (instrumental)

Annalisa Tornfelt and Gideon Freudmann / Gideon Freudmann, Annalisa Tornfelt

Unraveling

Jealous Butcher Records

2:19