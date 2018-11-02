Second Chances: Stories of hope, addiction and recovery in Alaska

Recover Alaska is an organization working towards a solutions-based approach to reduce excessive alcohol use and harms across the state. As part of National Recovery Month in September, Recover Alaska held a storytelling event where people in recovery shared their stories of overcoming addiction.

Chris McNeese: was born in 1959 in Anchorage. She began her recovery journey in April of 2000. Her current sobriety date is 5/5/2011. She has been married 37 years and has 2 children and 1 1/3 grandchildren. She always wants to see what's around the next bend.

Russ Osterhaus: is a lifelong Alaskan who loves going to church and AA meetings and riding his 1993 Harley Sportster. He plays guitar and sings Southern Gospel music, and he released a CD called Praise My Savior.

Governor Bill Walker: stopped by the event to speak and show his support.

RJ Johnson: is in a constant state of reinvention. From his former career as a bartender, his hobbies of performance and theater, his time as a titleholder in the ICOAA and as Mr Bear Alaska, he's a familiar face for many in Anchorage. Since making the choice to get sober, recovery has been the biggest reinvention of all. No longer content to be Imperial Crown Prince RJ, Mr Bear RJ, or RJ from Myrna's, he is working to figure out who he is without the titles.

is Ahtna and Han Gwitchn Athabascan from Mentasta Lake, Alaska. He is from the Tsigunnyguy Alstetnay (Tsi-gunny-guy Alts-set-nay) clan. His indigenous name is Cen’ayy (Ken-Eye) which means double-axe. He is a local business owner and often performs traditional Ahtna song and dance to support his community. He is happily married to an amazing and strong Athabascan lady and is blessed with a 7-year-old son, Christian. Sarah Weber: is a proud lifelong Alaskan, and along with her husband of 16

Wesley Brewington: became familiar with gang activity and incarceration at an

early age and struggled with substance abuse for 14 years. Wesley graduated

from a long-term treatment facility in the Mat-Su Valley, successfully completed

State Probation in 2017, and he’s now employed at CITC Recovery Services

Division as the Peer Support Supervisor. He just celebrated 5 years in recovery.

Wesley continues to be involved in the community, pursuing his passion for

helping others and providing evidence that we can and do recover.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, November 6th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Tuesday, September 20, 2018 at Anchorage Community Theater.

