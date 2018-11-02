Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 2, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

To cut crime, candidates weigh adding troopers, increasing drug treatment

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska’s rising crime has become a central point of contention in the closing days of the race to be governor.

Despite progress, Alaska lacks resources to handle rape kit backlog

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An audit and change in collection practices identified 2,568 kits from police departments all around the state that had not been submitted previously and remain untested for DNA matches.

Alaska urges British Columbia to toughen mining standards

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Walker administration is using its final weeks in office to push for tougher mine rules across the border in British Columbia. The province is in the midst of reviewing its mine reclamation laws.

An unusually high number of Black Alaskans are running for the Legislature — and most are Republicans

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

As long as Alaska has been a state, its legislature has always been overwhelmingly white. Even in the most diverse areas of the state, white Alaskans have almost always been elected to serve in Juneau. However, this year’s general election has an unusually high number of Black Alaskans on the ballot, and most of them are running as Republicans.

First transgender women sworn into Fairbanks-area offices

Associated Press

The first two transgender women elected to public office in Alaska have been sworn in for their new jobs.

Donlin Gold still waiting for big state permits

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

So far in the permitting process, Donlin Gold’s biggest milestone has been the Army Corps of Engineers’ joint record of decision, issued in August.

AK: Can opera help give closure to the Princess Sophia tragedy?

Scott Burton, KTOO – Juneau

A collaboration of producers and artists from across the country present a new opera about a local tragedy: “The Princess Sophia.” Can art help us process the worst maritime disaster in Alaska history?

49 Voices: Quinn Bennett of Anchorage

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Quinn Bennett in Anchorage. Bennett is a lifelong Alaskan who’s done everything from outdoor guiding to teaching. He moved to Anchorage from Soldotna at the age of ten.