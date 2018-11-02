Help for those in need for the holiday season

The lead up to the holidays can be fun and exciting, but it can also be stressful and lonely. Financial pressure in the season of gifts and big meals can strain family budgets and what about those who are alone? On the next Talk of Alaska we’ll hear from community members who help connect people to everything from food and housing to job assistance and friendship.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Jim Baldwin – Food Bank CEO

Food Bank CEO Alan Budahl – Lutheran Social Services

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

