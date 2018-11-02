The Affordable Care Act- What you need to know

The Open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act began on November 1st and runs through December 15th so now is the time to sign up for health insurance.


● What are the options for Alaskans?
● If you already have insurance do you need to do anything?
● What are the changes for 2019?
● Who needs to sign up and is the cost expected to go up?
● How is the political landscape affecting the ACA and how secure is the program?
● What kind of help is available to navigate the process?

Please join Line One Co-Host, Prentiss Pemberton and his guests, United Way of Anchorage COO, Sue Brogan, and Lead Navigator, Jane Straight, for a discussion about how the ACA works, how you can sign up, where you can find help, and how the political climate is affecting healthcare in America.

 

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

  • Sue Brogan- COO, United Way of Anchorage
  • Jane Straight-Lead Navigator, United Way of Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 5, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 5, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

