Catching up on Eklutna, ski prep & helping young girls

This week we’re checking in with the outdoor community here in southcentral Alaska, which is all about getting ready for the coming winter and being involved in the positive stuff that so many of our neighbors do for one another. We’ll have segments on reviving fish runs in the Eklutna River, getting your skis ready for winter, and volunteering to help girls in Guatemala stay active through puberty.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: “Eklutna river re-watering”. Brad Meiklejohn, The Conservation Fund.

“Eklutna river re-watering”. Brad Meiklejohn, The Conservation Fund. Segment 2: “X-C ski prep”. Galen Johnston, Alaska Mountaineering and Hiking / APU Nordic Program.

“X-C ski prep”. Galen Johnston, Alaska Mountaineering and Hiking / APU Nordic Program. Segment 3: “Days for Girls / Guatamala sports bras”. Connie Quinley, sports bras for Guatamalan girls; Vee Anderson, Days for Girls.

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, November 8th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, November 8th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: