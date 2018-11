Night Music: November 3, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Educated Guess

Michael Orta

Freedom Tower

CCD-14076-2

8:02

For Those Who’ve Gone Before

Michael Orta

Freedom Tower

CCD-14076-2

8:08

My Funny Valentine

Carol O’Shanghnessy / Rogers, Hart

The Way I See It

SSC 201

4:12

Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered

Carol O’Shanghnessy / Rogers, Hart

The Way I See It

SSC 201

4:09

Peter Pan Medley

Carol O’Shanghnessy / Leigh

The Way I See It

SSC 201

5:59

Heavy Cats

The Oversize Quartet / Latham

The OQ plays music by Rich Latham

AC-4800

7:36

Two Blind Mice

The Oversize Quartet / Latham

The OQ plays music by Rich Latham

AC-4800

7:12

Coelacanth

The Oversize Quartet / Latham

The OQ plays music by Rich Latham

AC-4800

6:58

9:00 – 10:00

Rub of the Green

Tom Lagana Group

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

5:49

I Just Can’t Give You Up

Average White Band / Stuart

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

3:58

Un Chileno en la Habana

Coto Pincneira

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

5:46

God Bless The Child

Nadine Wobus / Holiday

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

5:32

Among the Ruins

Tom Baker Quartet

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:00

What Are We Waiting For?

Joyce Cooling

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

2:51

Lo squardo della Luna

Daniela Schachter

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:02

Chillin

Alfred Shorter Jr.

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:53

Living off of My Friends

J.W. McClure, Sam Morgan, Zan McLeod

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

2:46

That Was the Story

Ray Gehring & Commonwealth

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:44

American Waltz

3Play+ / Josh Rosen

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

7:13

On Busy Air: Tempesta

Wings On Fire Orchestra / Pflaumbaum

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:10