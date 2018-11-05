Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 5, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
How will the next governor affect Permanent Fund Dividends?
Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
The two front-runners — former state Senator Mike Dunleavy and former U.S. Senator Mark Begich both say they want to raise PFDs.
Young and Galvin soldier through the last days of the election
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
In the final days before the election, Congressman Don Young preached an anti-government message at a Republican rally in Anchorage, while independent challenger Alyse Galvin worked to visit – or at least speak to – all 40 of the state’s legislative districts.
As Alaska’s elections come down to wire, ads test limits of campaign finance laws
Zachariah Hughes and Nathaniel Herz, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
In the last few days before an election, it’s pretty common for political groups to start playing fast and loose with Alaska’s campaign finance laws — and the state’s cash-strapped campaign finance regulators say they’d need a larger staff to monitor all the ads in the last-minute barrage.
Meyer, Call bring different backgrounds as lieutenant governor candidates
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
While the spotlight has been on candidates for governor Mike Dunleavy and Mark Begich, their running mates also offer contrasting choices for voters tomorrow.
Absentee, other ballots could leave Alaska governor’s race undecided Tuesday
Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
Political junkies: close races could be decided by absentee and other ballots counted many days after the election.
Controversial ruling brings attention to judges on the ballot
Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer
Controversy surrounding an Anchorage judge’s recent ruling in a high-profile assault case is bringing more attention to the power the electorate has over the judiciary.
Marijuana industry backing cannabis-friendly candidates, favors Kawasaki over Kelly
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
For the first time since Alaskans legalized marijuana four years ago, members of the industry that grow and sell it are contributing to the campaigns of candidates they consider cannabis-friendly. The marijuana industry isn’t a big player in this year’s election, but some of its Fairbanks members have taken sides in the state’s most hotly-contested legislative race.