Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 5, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

How will the next governor affect Permanent Fund Dividends?

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The two front-runners — former state Senator Mike Dunleavy and former U.S. Senator Mark Begich both say they want to raise PFDs.

Young and Galvin soldier through the last days of the election

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

In the final days before the election, Congressman Don Young preached an anti-government message at a Republican rally in Anchorage, while independent challenger Alyse Galvin worked to visit – or at least speak to – all 40 of the state’s legislative districts.

As Alaska’s elections come down to wire, ads test limits of campaign finance laws

Zachariah Hughes and Nathaniel Herz, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In the last few days before an election, it’s pretty common for political groups to start playing fast and loose with Alaska’s campaign finance laws — and the state’s cash-strapped campaign finance regulators say they’d need a larger staff to monitor all the ads in the last-minute barrage.

Meyer, Call bring different backgrounds as lieutenant governor candidates

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

While the spotlight has been on candidates for governor Mike Dunleavy and Mark Begich, their running mates also offer contrasting choices for voters tomorrow.

Absentee, other ballots could leave Alaska governor’s race undecided Tuesday

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Political junkies: close races could be decided by absentee and other ballots counted many days after the election.

Controversial ruling brings attention to judges on the ballot

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Controversy surrounding an Anchorage judge’s recent ruling in a high-profile assault case is bringing more attention to the power the electorate has over the judiciary.

Marijuana industry backing cannabis-friendly candidates, favors Kawasaki over Kelly

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

For the first time since Alaskans legalized marijuana four years ago, members of the industry that grow and sell it are contributing to the campaigns of candidates they consider cannabis-friendly. The marijuana industry isn’t a big player in this year’s election, but some of its Fairbanks members have taken sides in the state’s most hotly-contested legislative race.