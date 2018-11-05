Algo Nuevo November 4, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, November 4th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
4 November 2018
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
508
Ya Me Decidi
Frankie Caballero Jr.
Promo
Unknown
325
Maldigo Mi Suerte
Ruben Garcia
Promo
CHR Records
334
No Voy A Ser Tu Tonta
Marlissa Vela
Promo
CHR Records
315
Que Profundo Es Tu Amor
Grupo Bezzo
Promo
Unknown
336
Cumbia Medley
Macho Band
NM Superstars Cumbias Vol. 2
Alta Vista
639
Carita De Angel
Gonzalo
NM Superstars Cumbias Vol. 2
Alta Vista
345
Duele Tanto
Jorge Moreno
Promo
Q Productions
403
Un Momentito Mas
Stephanie Montiel
Promo
VMB
353
Happy Birthday
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
232
Las Mananitas
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
316
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
609
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
455
La Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402
Valentin De La Sierra
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
352
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
425
No No No/Cumbia Del Sol
IMAS
Mucho Corazon
Allusion
602
Mi Tesoro
IMAS
Mucho Corazon
Allusion
409
El Amor No Se Muere
Un Nuevo Oro
Promo
Latin World
421
Cumbia Nocturnal
Mike G Y Los Rueles
Straight Outa Texas
Latin World
402
El Buque De Mas Potencia
Zeke Herrera and The Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
321
Viva Mi Suerte
Zeke Herrera and The Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
317
No Me Amenaces
Ruben Ramos
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
312
Vuela Paloma
Marcos Orosco
Promo
OroMar
348
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
332
Dame Tu Amor
Dynette Marie
Para Mis Padres
DMC
352
Cosas Del Amor
Dynette Marie Feat. Ernestine Romero
Para Mis Padres
DMC
339
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1828
What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529
Mercy, Mercy Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
402
La Medalla De Oro
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
406
Cumbia De Santa Fe
James Bowles
Lo Mejor De NM Music 2018
Atlantis
309
La Feria De Las Flores
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt Studios
332
Una Estrellita
August
Then & Now
Sound Garden
347
Chiquito Pero Picoso
August
Then & Now
Sound Garden
245
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
535
Valseada Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1147