Algo Nuevo November 4, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, November 4th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

————————————

4 November 2018

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

508

Ya Me Decidi

Frankie Caballero Jr.

Promo

Unknown

325

Maldigo Mi Suerte

Ruben Garcia

Promo

CHR Records

334

No Voy A Ser Tu Tonta

Marlissa Vela

Promo

CHR Records

315

Que Profundo Es Tu Amor

Grupo Bezzo

Promo

Unknown

336

Cumbia Medley

Macho Band

NM Superstars Cumbias Vol. 2

Alta Vista

639

Carita De Angel

Gonzalo

NM Superstars Cumbias Vol. 2

Alta Vista

345

Duele Tanto

Jorge Moreno

Promo

Q Productions

403

Un Momentito Mas

Stephanie Montiel

Promo

VMB

353

Happy Birthday

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

232

Las Mananitas

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

316

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

609

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

455

La Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

402

Valentin De La Sierra

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

352

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

425

No No No/Cumbia Del Sol

IMAS

Mucho Corazon

Allusion

602

Mi Tesoro

IMAS

Mucho Corazon

Allusion

409

El Amor No Se Muere

Un Nuevo Oro

Promo

Latin World

421

Cumbia Nocturnal

Mike G Y Los Rueles

Straight Outa Texas

Latin World

402

El Buque De Mas Potencia

Zeke Herrera and The Ambassadors

Promo

Unknown

321

Viva Mi Suerte

Zeke Herrera and The Ambassadors

Promo

Unknown

317

No Me Amenaces

Ruben Ramos

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

312

Vuela Paloma

Marcos Orosco

Promo

OroMar

348

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

433

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

332

Dame Tu Amor

Dynette Marie

Para Mis Padres

DMC

352

Cosas Del Amor

Dynette Marie Feat. Ernestine Romero

Para Mis Padres

DMC

339

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1828

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

529

Mercy, Mercy Me

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

402

La Medalla De Oro

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Randall

406

Cumbia De Santa Fe

James Bowles

Lo Mejor De NM Music 2018

Atlantis

309

La Feria De Las Flores

Ray Camacho

El Bombero Sordo

Cobalt Studios

332

Una Estrellita

August

Then & Now

Sound Garden

347

Chiquito Pero Picoso

August

Then & Now

Sound Garden

245

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

535

Valseada Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

1147