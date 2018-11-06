Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Today is election day

Alaska Public Media staff

It’s election day. Voters are deciding Alaska’s next governor, as well as voting on the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House and dozens of seats in the state Legislature.

Y-K Delta one of nation’s few areas where federal monitors will oversee voting compliance on Tuesday

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

There are more than 10,000 voting jurisdictions in the U.S. Of the 35 jurisdictions selected for federal monitoring, two are in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

A warming Arctic means a change of plans for offshore drilling project

Ravenna Koenig and Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

As the Arctic warms, Hilcorp is already having to tweak its proposal to accommodate climate change. And future companies looking to drill offshore in the Arctic may have additional changes to plan for.

Public comment closes on on-site consumption for marijuana retailers

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Public comment ended Thursday for the latest draft proposal to allow customers to smoke or consume marijuana products in licensed retail shops. Meanwhile, businesses with plans for on-site consumption are still in limbo.

Alaska village residents: Lack of housing hurting community

Associated Press

Some Alaska residents say a shortage of available family housing is having a snowball effect on the community.

Sturgeon case heard in Supreme Court for second time

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The US Supreme Court has again heard Alaska hunter John Sturgeon’s

Anchorage official responds to transgender case

Associated Press

A faith-based Anchorage women's shelter is suing to block the city from requiring it to accept transgender women.

‘They need to happen.’ Native women turn up the volume in violence, sexual assault conversations

Emily Schwing, Northwest News Network – Oregon

It’s a subject that’s long been whispered about. But now, recent headlines about victimized Native women have sparked a larger conversations and calls to action in Indian Country.

Hundreds of frustrated Anchorage teachers stage walkout during school board meeting

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Unhappy teachers staged a demonstration at Monday’s Anchorage School Board meeting, upset about curriculum changes and wages, among other things.

Voting materials available in Alaska Native languages, Spanish, Tagalog

Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska has a federal mandate to provide language assistance to voters who need it. This year, full ballot translations are available in 10 languages, including eight Alaska Native languages and dialects.

New glacial melt data collected from the ocean floor at Leconte Glacier

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

New equipment has been used at Leconte Glacier near Petersburg to get never before seen data from the ocean floor. The new information could change the way scientists look at glacial melt.