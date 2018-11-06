Y-K Delta one of nation’s few areas where federal monitors will oversee voting compliance on Tuesday

Federal officials will be monitoring voting compliance in select jurisdictions across the nation on Tuesday, including some in areas of rural Alaska with large Native populations.

There are more than 10,000 voting jurisdictions in the U.S. Of the 35 jurisdictions selected for federal monitoring, two are in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. They are the Bethel Census Area and the Kusilvak Census Area.

Monitors will be deployed from the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. They will gather information on compliance with federal voting rights laws, including laws that require equal voting access regardless of race, color, disability, or language.

The other Alaska jurisdictions being monitored are the Dillingham Census Area and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.