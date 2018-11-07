Traveling Music 11-11-18

Traveling Music
Date: 11-11-18
Shonti Elder
Crayola Doesn’t Make a Color
The Derry Aires / Kristin Andreassen
Bottoms Up
Arctic Siren Productions
3:41
Against the Wind
Peggy Monaghan / Bob Seeger
Elements and Elementals
Arctic Siren Productions
4:30
Cherry Tree (fiddle instrumental)
Megan Wolfe, Molly Emerman / Arvid Lundin
Fiddle Break
Chillberries Music
1:41
It Belongs to Us
Peggy Monaghan / Douglas Menzies MacLean
Elements and Elementals
Arctic Siren Productions
6:20
Overture / Big Bad Wolf / Finale from Three Little Pigs (instrumental)
Tania Opland & Mike Freeman / Tania Opland
String Theory
www.opland-freeman.com
5:48
Don’t Take Advice
The Derry Aires / Karl Straub, additional Alaskan lyrics by Linda Stromquist
Bottoms Up
Arctic Siren Productions
5:41
Missing a Man
Shonti Elder and Will Putman / Shonti Elder
Homefires
www.shontielder.com
4:07
Grandfather
Shonti Elder and Will Putman / Will Putman
Homefires
www.shontielder.com
3:34
Glacial Erratic Song
Glacial Erratics / Martha Scott
Tides of Change
http://members.tripod.com/~glacial_erratics/band.html
3:05
If I Could Forget to Breathe
Peggy Monaghan / John Gorka
Elements and Elementals
Arctic Siren Productions
3:05
Amelia’s Waltz (instrumental)
Megan Wolfe, Molly Emerman / Bob McQuillan
Fiddle Break
Chillberries Music
3:52
Walk Through the Fire
Peggy Monaghan / Mary Gauthier
Elements and Elementals
Arctic Siren Productions
3:56
Friction (A Love Song)
Shonti Elder and Will Putman / Shonti Elder
Homefires
www.shontielder.com
2:47
Home to the Sea
Peggy Monaghan / Sally Coombs
Elements and Elementals
Arctic Siren Productions
2:54