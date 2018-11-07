Traveling Music 11-11-18

Traveling Music

Date: 11-11-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Crayola Doesn’t Make a Color

The Derry Aires / Kristin Andreassen

Bottoms Up

Arctic Siren Productions

3:41

Against the Wind

Peggy Monaghan / Bob Seeger

Elements and Elementals

Arctic Siren Productions

4:30

Cherry Tree (fiddle instrumental)

Megan Wolfe, Molly Emerman / Arvid Lundin

Fiddle Break

Chillberries Music

1:41

It Belongs to Us

Peggy Monaghan / Douglas Menzies MacLean

Elements and Elementals

Arctic Siren Productions

6:20

Overture / Big Bad Wolf / Finale from Three Little Pigs (instrumental)

Tania Opland & Mike Freeman / Tania Opland

String Theory

www.opland-freeman.com

5:48

Don’t Take Advice

The Derry Aires / Karl Straub, additional Alaskan lyrics by Linda Stromquist

Bottoms Up

Arctic Siren Productions

5:41

Missing a Man

Shonti Elder and Will Putman / Shonti Elder

Homefires

www.shontielder.com

4:07

Grandfather

Shonti Elder and Will Putman / Will Putman

Homefires

www.shontielder.com

3:34

Glacial Erratic Song

Glacial Erratics / Martha Scott

Tides of Change

http://members.tripod.com/~glacial_erratics/band.html

3:05

If I Could Forget to Breathe

Peggy Monaghan / John Gorka

Elements and Elementals

Arctic Siren Productions

3:05

Amelia’s Waltz (instrumental)

Megan Wolfe, Molly Emerman / Bob McQuillan

Fiddle Break

Chillberries Music

3:52

Walk Through the Fire

Peggy Monaghan / Mary Gauthier

Elements and Elementals

Arctic Siren Productions

3:56

Friction (A Love Song)

Shonti Elder and Will Putman / Shonti Elder

Homefires

www.shontielder.com

2:47

Home to the Sea

Peggy Monaghan / Sally Coombs

Elements and Elementals

Arctic Siren Productions

2:54