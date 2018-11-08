Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Dunleavy names Alaska Republican chairman as his chief of staff

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor-elect Mike Dunleavy told mining industry leaders today that Alaska is open for business. He also named Alaska Republican Party Chairman Tuckerman Babcock to be his chief of staff and chairman of the transition team.

House member named as next speaker lacks votes he needs to be elected

Nathianiel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The representative identified Wednesday as the next speaker of the Alaska House currently lacks the 21 votes needed to be elected to the job, according to an interview with one of his colleagues.

Trump administration downsizes NPR-A lease sale after little interest last year

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

At its annual oil and gas lease sale, the Bureau of Land Management will offer 254 tracts for bid. Last year, the Trump administration put 900 tracts up for bid.

As more ballots are counted, Kreiss-Tomkins opens lead in House race

Enrique Pérez de la Rosa, KCAW – Sitka

The results of the House District 35 race were delayed on election night due to a technical issue in voting across Southeast. But election returns are finally in for Sitka, Petersburg and other communities affected by the malfunction.

Sitkans tell Roadless Rule committee that best action is ‘no action’

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Over half of the Tongass National Forest is federally protected from road construction. The so-called “Roadless Rule” has been in place since 2001, and the subject of nearly-continuous litigation since then. But now, the state has petitioned the Forest Service to craft an Alaska-specific rule that would make way for economic development in the Tongass.

Fall whaling in Utqiaġvik: joy, excitement and this year, mourning too

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Whaling Captain Crawford Patkotak says many in the community are still mourning the loss of two whalers in an accident this season, but the overarching dedication to continuing the tradition of whaling remains strong.

Nine thousand-year-old tooth holds clues to ancient Alaska

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A roughly 9,000-year-old tooth found in Alaska is part of new research published recently in the journal Science. It came from a child, part of a group of Ancient Beringians that crossed into Alaska from Asia across the Bering Land Bridge. The tooth itself has taken quite a journey. After it was initially found more than seven decades ago, the tooth sat in storage in Denmark.

At Anchorage library open mic, teen performers take center stage

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In Anchorage Public Libraries, a new series of teen open mics draws young performers from all kinds of genres. Teens come to sing, dance, play instruments and recite poetry.