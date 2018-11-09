Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 9, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

Dunleavy taps Sean Parnell for gas line advice

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Dunleavy’s transition chairman Tuckerman Babcock also announced that former Libertarian Party state legislator Dick Randolph will be an adviser on constitutional amendments.

University of Alaska copes with increasing Title IX complaints

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbankd

The University of Alaska system continues to receive increasing numbers of reports of sexual offenses, ranging from sexual assault to harassment, discrimination and other misconduct.

Health care price transparency law may be helpful, but it’s unlikely to make care cheaper

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

Beginning next year, a new law will require health care providers in Alaska to be more transparent about their prices. While it may help prevent sticker shock, experts said the move likely won’t result in cheaper medical procedures.

Court hears arguments in case that could curtail Arctic Ocean oil drilling

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The U.S. District Court in Anchorage heard arguments in a case that could determine whether millions of acres of Arctic waters should be closed to oil development.

As teacher contract dispute continues, Anchorage School District and teachers union schedule third round of mediation

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

After two days of contract negotiations, the Anchorage School district and the Anchorage Education Association have agreed to a third round of mediation.

AK: SHUX, the Canadian board game convention with Southeast Alaska roots

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

A group of Sitkans decided to take a vacation to an equally cold and rainy place — Vancouver, B.C. — for a board game convention.

49 Voices: Clare Baldwin of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Claire Baldwin in Anchorage. Bladwin currently serves as the Student Body Vice President at the University of Alaska Anchorage.