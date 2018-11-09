Criminal records redaction recommendations

Having a criminal record can hamper efforts to find a job, get a loan or even a place to live. The Alaska Criminal Justice Commission has new recommendations to redact or hide from public view, some past convictions. Will it help those who are working to improve their lives after completing their sentences? What about the public’s right to know?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Cathleen McLaughlin – director of the Partners Reentry Center

director of the Partners Reentry Center Greg Razo – Alaska Criminal Justice Commission

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.