Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 12, 2018

Dunleavy to be sworn in as governor in Noorvik

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The village, about 40 miles from Kotzebue, is where his wife Rose Dunleavy is from.

Judicial council begins process of replacing ousted judge

Associated Press

A state Superior Court judge ousted in the general election will be replaced by an appointee of Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy.

Fairweather gets reprieve in draft ferry schedule

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The MV Fairweather would make three runs a week up Lynn Canal, plus a weekly run to Sitka. Its sister ship has been tied up since 2015 due to cost-cutting.

Alaska firefighters sent to battle California wildfires

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Some Alaskans are helping with the California wildfire response.

In a warming Arctic, October in Utqiaġvik presents an especially striking picture

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Billy Adams, a hunter in his 50s, says that when he was growing up in Utqiagvik, there was almost always ice attached to the shore by now.

What’s so special about the Mustang Field?

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

How one oil field got more than $95 million in unique state or state-backed loans from Alaska.

Haines Police once again authorized to respond to calls outside the townsite

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

Two weeks ago, Haines ordered borough police not to provide service outside the Haines townsite. On Tuesday, the assembly decided police can respond to calls outside the townsite if there is an articulable crime in progress or an imminent threat to life or property.

‘Integrated’ research merges human experience and fisheries science

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Everyone who fishes likely has had personal experience that doesn’t exactly square with the projections of Fish & Game. In fact, fisheries management in Alaska is almost entirely a numbers game in which ordinary peoples’ observations, expectations, and knowledge play no role at all.

Pence makes brief stop in Alaska en route to Asia

Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence paid a Veterans Day visit to service members in Alaska’s largest city during a refueling stop en route to an Asia trip.

Gold exploration near Herbert Glacier excites investors

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Enthusiasm over drilling test results caused Grande Portage Resources stock to rally temporarily. Financial filings infer as much as $400 million worth of gold on claims near Herbert Glacier.

Udder surprise: Loose cow startles Anchorage cyclists

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Cyclists were perplexed when a bovine creature turned up on a popular Anchorage bike trail.