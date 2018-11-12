Midnight Sun Jazz November 10th, 2018

Here’s the Saturday November 10th, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.
Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.
Feeling Good
Nina Simone
I Put a Spell On You
1965
Strasbourg / St. Denis
Roy Hargrove
Earfood
2008
Atchafalaya
Snarky Puppy & Metropole Orkest
Sylva
2015
September In the Rain
Roy Hargrove Big Band
Emergence
2009
On Green Dolphin Street
Maynard Ferguson And His Orchestra
Big Band Renaissance
1995
Blue Rondo À la Turk
The Dave Brubeck Quartet
Time Out
1959
Dream Traveler
Roy Hargrove
Habana
1997
Latin America
Benny Green
Then and Now
2018
Águas de Março (Waters of March)
Eliane Elias
Made in Brazil
2015
2/3’s Adventure (Live)
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
Live in Cuba
2015
Grove’s Groove Steve Davis, Roy Hargrove, Peter Bernstein, Anthony Wonsey, Nat Reeves & Joe Farnsworth
Update
2006
Sweet Love of Mine
Woody Shaw Quartet
Shaw Live in Bremen, 1983
2018
Blues for Randy (feat. Randy Brecker)
Chad Lefkowitz-Brown
Onward
2017
Habbit Rabbit
Karin Hammar & Karin Hammar Fab 4
Circles
2018
Yours Is My Heart Alone
Scott Hamilton
Blue ‘n’ Boogie
2018
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes
David Hazeltine
The Time is Now (feat. Ron Carter & Al Foster)
2018
Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat
Roy Hargrove
Disney Jazz: Everybody Wants to Be a Cat, Vol. 1
2011
Midnight Sun
Gary Burton
For Hamp, Red, Bags, and Cal
2001