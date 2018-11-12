Midnight Sun Jazz November 10th, 2018

Here’s the Saturday November 10th, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “ Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

Feeling Good

Nina Simone

I Put a Spell On You

1965

Strasbourg / St. Denis

Roy Hargrove

Earfood

2008

Atchafalaya

Snarky Puppy & Metropole Orkest

Sylva

2015

September In the Rain

Roy Hargrove Big Band

Emergence

2009

On Green Dolphin Street

Maynard Ferguson And His Orchestra

Big Band Renaissance

1995

Blue Rondo À la Turk

The Dave Brubeck Quartet

Time Out

1959

Dream Traveler

Roy Hargrove

Habana

1997

Latin America

Benny Green

Then and Now

2018

Águas de Março (Waters of March)

Eliane Elias

Made in Brazil

2015

2/3’s Adventure (Live)

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Live in Cuba

2015

Grove’s Groove Steve Davis, Roy Hargrove, Peter Bernstein, Anthony Wonsey, Nat Reeves & Joe Farnsworth

Update

2006

Sweet Love of Mine

Woody Shaw Quartet

Shaw Live in Bremen, 1983

2018

Blues for Randy (feat. Randy Brecker)

Chad Lefkowitz-Brown

Onward

2017

Habbit Rabbit

Karin Hammar & Karin Hammar Fab 4

Circles

2018

Yours Is My Heart Alone

Scott Hamilton

Blue ‘n’ Boogie

2018

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes

David Hazeltine

The Time is Now (feat. Ron Carter & Al Foster)

2018

Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat

Roy Hargrove

Disney Jazz: Everybody Wants to Be a Cat, Vol. 1

2011

Midnight Sun

Gary Burton

For Hamp, Red, Bags, and Cal

2001