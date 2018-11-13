Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Dems Kawasaki and Dodge take leads from questioned ballots, absentees still to be counted

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Fairbanks Democrat Scott Kawasaki took a 152-vote lead over Republican Senator Pete Kelly, while Democratic House candidate Kathryn Dodge took a 10-vote lead over Republican Barton LeBon.

Jury delivers verdict in ex-cop’s lawsuit

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A former Anchorage police lieutenant has won more than $2 million from the Municipality of Anchorage in his lawsuit over unfair labor practices.

Justices wrestle how to set hovercraft case apart from subsistence

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington

Last week, the U.S Supreme Court again heard arguments in a case that pits the mission of the National Park Service against the sovereignty of the state of Alaska.

As the climate changes, Alaska’s DOT works to keep up

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Unpredictable weather events can make a daily commute a real headache. They’re also becoming more common in Alaska as the climate warms.

UA regents approve budget proposal

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska board of regents has approved an operating budget proposal for the next fiscal year

With no probation officer in Dillingham, how does supervision work in Bristol Bay?

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

Dillingham’s only probation officer retired in April. While the Division of Probation and Parole has worked to hire a replacement, the region has operated without an on-site officer for six months.

Alaska contractors flock to new military construction projects

Associated Press

A presentation planned for Wednesday in Fairbanks to inform contractors on how to bid on military projects filled up a few days after it was announced last week.

Fairbanks hires law firms to advise on suing over groundwater-contaminating chemicals

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The City of Fairbanks has retained two Lower 48 law firms to advise on how to sue the manufacturers of chemical compounds that have contaminated groundwater in several areas around the city.

Alaska Mental Health Trust considers Canadian partnership to develop metals mine

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

A deal would eliminate a lot of red tape for the Palmer Project.